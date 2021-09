A Decade of Crises Led to Displacement in Haiti

In the past 10 years, Haiti has had to deal with two earthquakes, a Chikungunya virus outbreak, a cholera outbreak, COVID-19, and the assassination of President Jovenel Moise. When all that happens, some people will decide to migrate, says Haiti’s former Prime Minister Laurent Lamothe. He says the nation needs investment to fix systemic issues around its infrastructure and public health.