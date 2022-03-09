A ‘Culture War' Fueled Florida's ‘Don't Say Gay' Bill, Says Activist

Multiple LGBTQ groups have said Florida’s “Don’t Say Gay” bill will harm LGBTQ kids and educators seeking affirmation in the classroom. They “desperately just need us to provide them a safe place to belong. And instead, they’re being demonized and used as political pawns,” says Brandon Wolf of Equality Florida. Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is expected to sign the bill after it passed the state Senate, has previously said the bill is about giving parents “a seat at the table when it comes to what’s going on in their schools.”