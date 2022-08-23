How One Police Officer Kept the Public Updated During the Highland Park Shooting

After a mass shooting, keeping the public up to date and informed is crucial. After the Highland Park shooting, as the Public Information Officer for the Lake County Sheriff’s Department, Deputy Chief Chris Covelli played a crucial role in delivering information to the public about the status of the investigation and the search for the suspect. LX News storyteller Jalyn Henderson sat down with Deputy Chief Covelli to learn more about his role and to find out what the July 4th shooting was like, from his perspective.