Student Athletes Are Finally Getting Paid. But Can They Make Their Money Last?

College sports is a massive moneymaking machine. And until recent policy changes, college athletes weren’t able to make a dime from the system. That’s finally changing. New rules allow athletes to start profiting off their name, image or likeness — known as NIL. But with so little financial education in this country, will these college athletes fumble their finances? NBCLX storyteller Eric Rodriguez, reports from South Florida.