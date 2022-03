LA Rent Is Among the Least Affordable in the US. How Did This Happen?

In 2021, rent rose about 14% across the country, the biggest surge in over two years. Of the 10 U.S. cities with the highest average rent, six, including Los Angeles, are in California. NBCLX storyteller Cody Broadways talks to one couple, both artists, who were hit hard by the rent spike and explores potential solutions.