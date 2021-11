Just Joined the Workforce and Already Looking to Retire? These Tips Will Help

Even if you just entered the workforce, it’s not too early to start thinking about retirement. Especially if your dream is to get out of the grind while you’re still young enough to have a second act. Brittney Castro, the founder and CEO of Financially Wise, joined LX News host Ashley Holt to help you figure out if you’re on the right track to make that dream a reality.