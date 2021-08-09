In Our Age of Social Anxiety, People Are Even Buying Homes and Cars Online

We’ve all become used to making simple purchase like clothes or groceries with the tap of a phone screen — without interacting with another human at all. That’s especially true for members of Gen Z who were raised in an age of growing social anxiety. And now, through services like Carvana and Zillow, big purchases like cars and houses are even being made online. And the coronavirus pandemic is only accelerating the trend of contactless payments for just about everything. LX News Now Host Eric Alvarez reports.