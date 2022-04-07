In Many Countries, the Government Files Your Taxes. Why Not in the US?

In Denmark, the UK, Spain and elsewhere, the government fills out your tax return for you, and you only have to sign off on the information in it. But in the U.S. we often rely on private companies to help us file our taxes; according to IRS data, the average American spends 13 hours and $240 to file their taxes. NBCLX storyteller Mackenzie Behm looks back on the efforts to create an easier, free filing system in the U.S. and why it hasn’t happened… yet.