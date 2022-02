Houses Are Selling Quicker in Most-Vaccinated Cities

The COVID-19 vaccine has helped homes sell faster in some areas, a new study from Zillow shows. Cities with high vaccination rates are having more open houses and in-person contact that helps speed up the process. And the speed of home sales has led to a decline in rental vacancies, as people who can’t find a home to own look for something temporary, says Zillow economist Nicole Bachaud.