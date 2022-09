Here's What Recent Inflation Means For Your Wallet

Inflation rose 0.1% in August even with a sharp drop in gas prices, according to the consumer price index report released Tuesday. While it doesn’t sound like much, inflation trickles down into our daily lives. Lori Bettinger, the president of Bancalliance and former director of TARP, joins LX News to discuss how exactly this increase in inflation impacts your daily spending.