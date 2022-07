Does This House Look Different? It Was 3D Printed

Habitat for Humanity recently completed its first 3D-printed home in Tempe, Arizona. It’s a single-family dwelling with 1,738 square feet of livable space – and will be energy efficient in the desert heat. Dusty Parsons, chief marketing officer for Habitat for Humanity of Central Arizona, joins LX News to talk about the project, and how 3D-printed homes could alleviate the housing crisis.