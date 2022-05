Scammers Are Targeting Crypto Investments — Here's How to Avoid Being a Victim

Cryptocurrency investment scams are on the rise as FOMO drives more people to wade into the market. And the blame usually lies with the user — not the technology. People who are older and less tech savvy are the most vulnerable, but anyone can be a victim. NBCLX storyteller Eric Rodriguez talked to cyber scam experts and the FBI about how to safeguard your money.