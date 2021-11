Biden's Labor Department Brings Back '80/20 Rule' For Tipped Workers

Under a new rule from the Department of Labor, tipped workers who spend more than 20% of their time on non-tipped work (like cleaning or rolling silverware) are owed a minimum wage of $7.25 an hour, instead of the $2.13 allowed for tipped workers. David Cooper of the Economic Analysis and Research Network explains and shares some interesting history of tipping in the U.S. – including the practice’s origins in slavery.