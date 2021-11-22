8 Things That Cost Less Today Than They Did 20 Years Ago

Recent supply chain problems have driven up the cost of a range of goods in the U.S. But these items have managed to decrease in price over the years.

The price of almost everything is rising in America, but some products and services have somehow managed to dodge inflation for decades. Here are eight items that cost less today than they did in 2001:

Airline tickets

The average cost of a roundtrip plane ticket in 2001 was $321, but just $260 in 2021. That’s a drop of 19% — or 46% when adjusted for inflation. And while the pandemic has impacted the cost of airfare, the price of plane tickets has steadily been dropping since 2000, according to the Bureau of Transportation Statistics.

Music

Not even counting the social cost of having your mother drive you to the record store in 2001, the cost of a CD was typically in the $13.99 to $19.99 range ($21.86 to $31.25 in today’s dollars). Today, you can buy most new albums on iTunes from $8.99 to $13.99.

TVs

Even though television technology improves every year, the price of a TV set has fallen dramatically over the decades. A new model could cost thousands of dollars in 2001, but today you can get a good one for several hundred. The pandemic has caused a significant price hike for televisions, but the average price when adjusted for inflation is still approximately 96% less than it was 20 years ago and 99% less than it was in 1950, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.

Computers

Like TVs, technology advancements have made personal computers exponentially better, as well as cheaper. State-of-the-art computers in 2001 still cost thousands of dollars ($3,499 for one of the first Apple PowerBooks, according to USA Today; $5,468 in today’s money). But the price tag on a MacBook today is closer to $1,000.

Books

Americans are buying fewer physical books these days, despite their cost having fallen dramatically in the last decade, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, educational books buck the trend, as their prices have risen steadily (along with the price of higher education) for generations.

Clothing

While some clothing items cost more today than in 2001, filling your closet is easier to afford today than it was 20 years ago, as prices on apparel haven’t kept up with inflation, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. That holds true even after factoring in the supply-chain issues that have inflated clothing prices over the last year.

Toys

The cost of new toys has dropped dramatically in recent decades, roughly 70% since 2001, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. However, if you happen to have a mint condition Tamagotchi still laying around after all these years, it’s likely worth a lot more than it cost 20 years ago.

Cell phone service

The cost of top-end smartphones may have climbed — along with the costs to send and store all of that data — but basic talk and text plans will set you back as little as $10 to $20 per month, significantly less than the cheapest plans you could find in 2001. In fact, the cost of landline phone service, cell phone service and even internet service have all either dropped or climbed at a slower rate than inflation since 2001, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics.