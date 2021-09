Images of 9/11 Caused PTSD in People Thousands of Miles From Ground Zero

For those who were near the World Trade Center on 9/11, or had a direct connection to the attack, the lingering trauma of that day is well understood. But some people who were nowhere near Ground Zero on 9/11 also experienced PTSD after the attacks — purely from watching the events unfold on their television or computer screens. NBCLX storyteller Fernando Hurtado explores the indirect trauma of 9/11.