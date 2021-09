As Kids Deal With COVID Trauma, Should We Give Them Mental Health Days?

Between the COVID pandemic and regular stresses of student life, kids could use mental health days at school, says Dr. Michael Enenbach. The pandemic “is sort of a collective trauma that we’ve all dealt with…the effects could be seen as long as two to four years later.” He recommends using a child’s mental health day for something fun, away from the stresses of school – and knowing when it’s time to seek professional help.