They Play for the World's First Organized Openly-Gay Soccer Club and Don't Feel Welcome at This Year's World Cup.

Founded in 1980, the New York Ramblers soccer club began with a simple ad inviting gay men to join a team that would be a safe space for those who loved the sport. Now 42 years later, some Ramblers say the decision to hold the World Cup in a country that criminalizes homosexuality is an affront to players everywhere.