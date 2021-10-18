Thanksgrilling Is Here

The following content is created in partnership with Ace Hardware. It does not reflect the work or opinions of NBCLX.

Don’t get trapped in the kitchen, set yourself free this holiday with “Thanksgrilling.” Join Johnny Bananas and Chef Jason K. Morse in the backyard for some Turkey Day grilling. Think outside the oven this holiday and go on an adventure in your backyard. Johnny and Chef Morse have tips for cooking your entire Thanksgiving meal on the barbecue. Learn the culinary secrets of a cooking a moist and delicious turkey on the grill. With Ace Hardware, it's grill and chill with family and friends.