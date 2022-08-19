LX News Joins The Roku Channel Lineup!

Here's how to watch LX News for free on Roku.

Today, we launched LX News on the Roku Channel Live TV platform.

On this new Roku channel, you'll find live breaking news, in-depth coverage of national events, and stories that impact your world.

The 24/7 channel also includes original, award-winning series from the LX News team and so much more.

How To Watch LX News on Roku:

• Turn on your Roku device.

• Use one of the following access points:

• Select the Live TV tile on your Roku TV home screen, and then click the left arrow button, OR

• Open The Roku Channel app, click the left arrow button to access the left-hand navigation menu, scroll down to Channel 140 and select Live TV.

On The Roku Channel, you'll find channels from the NBC stations in New York, Los Angeles, Chicago, Philadelphia, Dallas Fort Worth, San Francisco Bay Area, Washington, D.C., Boston, South Florida, San Diego and Hartford (CT), in the channel guide.