What is ‘Reef Safe' Sunscreen — and Why Are Some Sunscreens Banned?

Some ingredients in sunscreens have been banned due to their potential to damage coral reefs, and there’s a new push for brands to market themselves as environmentally friendly. LX News storyteller Ngozi Ekeledo chats with journalist Lexy Lebsack about her recent Bustle piece, “Inside the Murky World of Sun Protection.”