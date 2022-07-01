Ruling Overturning Roe Increases Interest in Abortion Pills

There was a spike in search-engine interest for abortion pills following the leak of the Supreme Court draft opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. The pills mifepristone and misoprostol, taken together, can end a pregnancy before it reaches 10 weeks, though the pills will be difficult to access for people who need them in states that have moved to ban abortion following the Supreme Court ruling. “I have no doubt that women who are desperate will do just about anything to get their hands on pills like this,” said NBC News medical contributor Dr. Natalie Azar.