Married After a Popeyes 1st Date? Couple's Story Sparks Discussion About Dating Standards

Our LX News hosts Marcel Clarke and Ashley Holt weren’t the biggest fans of this relationship story: a couple who had their first date in a Popeyes parking lot recently got married and their story was in The New York Times. The parking lot meal, the couple’s 3rd attempt at a first date, has sparked a conversation about dating standards. “The sexiest thing that a woman should be looking for as she’s dating is a man with a plan,” says dating expert and matchmaker Alessandra Conti.