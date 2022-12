Is Social Media Making Self-Care More Selfish?

When life gets a little too overwhelming, many of us tap into the realm of self-care. Maybe that means a bubble bath or a nice hike in nature. The idea is to slow down and spend some time taking care of yourself. But the idea of self-care has transformed and become impacted in some ways by social media. So what does it mean to practice self-care these days without being selfish? LX News storyteller Ngozi Ekeledo has that story.