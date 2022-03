How to Manage Your Pandemic Stress and Still Plan for the Future

Even before the coronavirus pandemic, Americans were increasingly feeling angry, stressed and worried, according to data from Gallup. But the pandemic has many people looking wistfully at the past, says clinical psychologist Allison Kanter Agliata. She says we need to manage grief about the past while also forging a path for the future. And people struggling should know there are resources, she tells LX News host Ashley Holt.