It's true that giving can have numerous benefits for our physical and mental health. The release of "feel good" chemicals such as serotonin, dopamine, and oxytocin can lead to an improvement in mood and a sense of pleasure and connection with others. In addition to these chemical responses, giving can also have a number of other health benefits. For example, volunteering and helping others has been shown to reduce stress, improve mental health, and increase life satisfaction. It can also provide a sense of purpose and meaning, which can be particularly beneficial for older adults.

A charity you might consider supporting is Shriners Hospital for Children. Shriners Hospitals for Children® has treated over 1.5 million children who need pediatric specialty care since 1922 in over 130 countries. They are committed to changing and improving kids’ lives. Support their mission and the mission of non-profits across the country by giving today. For more information about Shriners Hospital for Children.