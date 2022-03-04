Did Elijah McClain, Daniel Prude Really Die of ‘Excited Delirium'?

“Excited delirium” was listed on the autopsy reports for Elijah McClain and Daniel Prude, both of whom died after being restrained by police officers. The defense for former officer Derek Chauvin, who killed George Floyd, also invoked the term in court arguments. But the authors of a new study say “excited delirium” is not a valid medical diagnosis, and therefore can’t be an official cause of these deaths. Eric Alvarez walks you through the details.