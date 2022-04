Bungee Jumping Is the Best Therapy for Some Adventure Seekers

In Lawrenceburg, Kentucky, a group of formerly rogue bungee jumpers have purchased a railroad bridge and turned what had been an illicit hobby into a legit business. NBCLX contributor Alan Davis talks to the Vertigo Bungee team about why jumping off bridges is their passion — and to a young man who has found that taking extreme risks is his best form of therapy.