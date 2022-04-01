It Might Not Be Too Late to Get an HPV Vaccine

The Gardasil vaccine against HPV has been shown to prevent dangerous cervical cancers, but you might know last year it was approved for people ages 27-45. “People who have missed out on that window when they were younger, they can now catch up with that vaccine,” says Dr. Jennifer Lincoln, an OBGYN and popular TikToker. Though the vaccine was first only administered to women and girls, it’s since been expanded to include boys and can be administered once kids are age 11 or 12, Lincoln says.