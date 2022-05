Formula Shortage ‘Really Hurt' Families on This Assistance Program

The federally run Women, Infants and Children nutrition assistance program (WIC) covers about half the babies in the U.S., but has restrictions on the brands and types of formula available and the stores where aid recipients can shop. The formula shortage and shutdown of the Abbott plant put a strain on families on WIC, says author and childcare policy commentator Elliot Haspel.