Doctors are Seeing More ER Visits From Kids who Have Swallowed Button Batteries

A new study found that the number of kids sent to the ER after swallowing or inserting button batteries into the mouth has more than doubled since 2010. Pediatric experts say parents should treat button batteries as seriously as they treat chemicals or sharp objects. Dr. Aditi Nerurkar of Harvard Medical School joins LX News to talk about the dangers of these batteries and child prevention tips.