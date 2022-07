Doctor Faces Harassment After Performing Abortion for 10-Year-Old Patient

Indiana OBGYN Dr. Caitlin Bernard has received calls of support, and others that were threatening, after she provided abortion care to a 10-year-old Ohio girl who survived a sexual assault. In an interview with NPR, Bernard said she will continue providing care to the fullest extent the law will allow. NPR reporter Sarah McCammon joins LX News to discuss her recent interview with Bernard.