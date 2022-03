The COVID BA.2 Subvariant is Like Omicron ‘With New Shoes On'

How different is the BA.2 subvariant of the coronavirus? Not much, says NBC News medical contributor Dr. John Torres. The subvariant has not been labeled as a variant of concern, and it’s not that different from Omicron, Torres says. Here’s a metaphor: if a fully new variant is like the virus putting on a full new outfit, a subvariant is just the virus putting on new shoes.