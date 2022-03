Parenting During COVID Can Feel Like a Game of ‘Pong'

One week it’s optimism for a vaccine authorization for kids under 5. The next week you hear further research is needed. Dr. Alok Patel feels for the parents who are just trying to get good information and do the right thing amid all the rapidly developing science (and political polarization) around COVID-19. “They just want to find good information, and they inevitably run into all this unnecessary banter,” he said on LX News.