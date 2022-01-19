COVID Caused a Blood Crisis, Renewing Calls to Let More Gay Men Donate

Amid a pandemic-fueled “blood crisis” with not enough donated blood to go around, LGBTQ advocates and Congress are calling for the FDA to reconsider its current policy that bars gay and bisexual men from donating blood if they’ve been sexually active in the past three months. Sarah Kate Ellis, president of GLAAD, an advocacy group, explains what the organization wrote to the FDA, and the history behind policies that restrict gay men from donating blood.