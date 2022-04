A Trans Nurse Explains How Anti-LGBTQ Bills Risk Trans Kids' Health

So far in 2022, states have filed 238 bills that would restrict the rights of LGBTQ Americans, up from 41 in 2018. Nurse practitioner Dallas Ducar, 29, knows the stakes of this legislation firsthand, as she transitioned as a young adult and now runs a health center caring for trans and gender diverse people. She explains the medical impact of some of the bills targeting trans youth. (By NBCLX’s Janine Doyon and Maura Hohman.)