T.O. Grabs a TD Pass in Electric Week 1 of Fan Controlled Football

When Terrell Owens made his first catch in Week 1 of Fan Controlled Football, he made it count – for a touchdown! Fans at home and at Pullman Yards in Atlanta made their play selections and the players on the field played it out. NBCLX contributor Keith Kocinski shows you an up-close and behind-the-scenes view of the second season of FCF action.