James Harden (the Football Player!) is Working Toward an NFL Dream

Nope, he’s not the 6-foot-5-inch 76ers guard. This James Harden is 5 feet 7 inches tall and plays at running back for the Zappers, a Fan Controlled Football team. LX News storyteller Eric Rodriguez caught up with Harden to hear more about his journey to the FCF, where he’s hustling hard every day.