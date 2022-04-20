How to Watch Terrell Owens, Johnny Manziel in Week 2 of Fan Controlled Football

T.O. will team up with Johnny Manziel in Week 2 on Saturday

Fan Controlled Football continues Saturday with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m. ET and a pair of primetime games beginning at 7 p.m. ET. Watch all games on NBCLX over the air, on cable, LX.com and on your favorite streaming platform.

Terrell Owens was the talk of opening week after the 48-year-old Hall of Famer made his return to professional football with the Zappers and caught a touchdown pass that went viral. In Week 2, Owens is expected to be catching passes from former Cleveland Browns quarterback Johnny Manziel, who is set to begin his second season in the league after being unable to play on opening night. T.O., Johnny Football and the Zappers take on the Glacier Boyz at 7 p.m. ET on Saturday.

What is the FCF schedule for Week 2?

Here is the full schedule for Week 2:

8OKI vs. Bored Ape Football Club, 1 p.m. ET

Kingpins vs. Knights of Degen, 3 p.m. ET

Zappers vs. Glacier Boyz, 7 p.m. ET

Beasts vs. Shoulda Been Stars, 9 p.m. ET

Team 8OKI is coming off a thrilling 28-26 win in Week 1 after Joseph Boykin caught a walk-off touchdown from Mitch Kidd as time expired. Other must-see moments included a four-touchdown day by Jakobie Baker of the Bored Ape FC and a three-interception day by the league's youngest player, 20-year-old Qwan'Tez Stiggers of the Beasts.

The league's second of three drafts will be held Wednesday, with fans voting on which players their team should select, meaning many players are shifting teams.

When do Terrell Owens and Johnny Manziel play?

Johnny Manziel and Terrell Owens are secure with the Zappers. That means a Heisman Trophy winner will be throwing to a wideout with the third-most receiving yards in NFL history (15,934) in the primetime game of Week 2's second session at 7 p.m. ET.

"Once I get everything down, get my feet under me, trust me, I'm going to be a load to deal with," Owens said after his FCF debut in Week 1.

While Manziel and Owens will be in pads on Saturday, there are other former and current NFL players associated with the league. Team owners include Marshawn Lynch (Beasts), Richard Sherman (Glacier Boyz), Dalvin Cook (Zappers), Austin Ekeler (Shoulda Been Stars), Jamal Anderson (Kingpins) and Tiki and Ronde Barber (Knights of Degen).

Fan Controlled Football generated 2.5 million live views in Week 1 across NBCLX, Twitch, DAZN and FuboTV, tripling it's opening night stream numbers from the league's first season.

The 7-on-7 indoor league expanded from four teams to eight in its second season, with all games played at Pullman Yards in Atlanta. The league empowers fans to control various aspects of the league and make key decisions for their favorite team as they vote on everything from the players the team drafts, the branding of the team and the offensive plays that are run on the field in real-time via the FCF app or Twitch.

The nine-week season concludes with the semifinals on June 4 and the “People’s Championship” on June 11.