After the T.O. Trade, Will There Be More Big Moves in the FCF?

Terrell Owens made his debut for the Knights of Degen in Week 5 of the Fan Controlled Football season — after getting traded in a three-team deal. There probably won’t be any more trades of this magnitude this season, league co-founder Patrick Dees tells NBCLX contributor Keith Kocinski. “Nothing on the horizon, but it is the FCF,” Dees said. “So never say never.”