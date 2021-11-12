Will COP26 Agreements Even Mention Fossil Fuels?

The COP26 climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland is coming to a close and countries are working on their climate commitments now. But the words “fossil fuels” have never been used in one of these agreements, says Chloe Demrovsky, president of Disaster Recovery Institute International. Demrovsky says countries will “peer pressure” each other into making climate commitments – but even in commitments that are “just words,” “what needs to happen here is getting stronger words.”