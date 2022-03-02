This Diverse Group of Environmentalists Is Making the Outdoors More Inclusive

In this edition of NBCLX’s Climate Change Survival Guide, storyteller Chase Cain talks with the three co-founders of The Outdoorist Oath, which encourages outdoorists to make the community more inclusive. Research shows white Americans are three times more likely to live somewhere with easy access to the outdoors than Americans of color. The founders share moments they’ve felt excluded in the outdoors and explain why more diversity in outdoor communities can help save the planet from climate change.