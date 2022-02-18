endangered species

‘Mysterious Creatures' Shows Efforts to Save Endangered Species

Forrest Galante is trying to fight some of the misconceptions about animals that can contribute to their extinction. In “Mysterious Creatures,” a show on Animal Planet and Discovery+, Galante mediates the conflicts between humans and wildlife while trying to protect the animals. He told LX News host Tabitha Lipkin about trying to rescue a herd of elephants that were terrorizing a village in Mozambique, and getting detained for more than 40 hours while filming the show.