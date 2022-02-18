‘Mysterious Creatures' Shows Efforts to Save Endangered Species

Forrest Galante is trying to fight some of the misconceptions about animals that can contribute to their extinction. In “Mysterious Creatures,” a show on Animal Planet and Discovery+, Galante mediates the conflicts between humans and wildlife while trying to protect the animals. He told LX News host Tabitha Lipkin about trying to rescue a herd of elephants that were terrorizing a village in Mozambique, and getting detained for more than 40 hours while filming the show.