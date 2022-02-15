Extreme Drought on the California-Oregon Border Is Hurting Farmers and Indigenous Communities

Since 2000, Western states, including California and Oregon, have been experiencing a climate change-driven megadrought, the driest in 1,200 years. The lack of water has led to tension between Indigenous and farming communities. The Yurok Tribe, the largest federally recognized tribe in California, relies on coho salmon, listed as threatened under the Endangered Species Act, to survive, while farmers have had water cut off by federal and state officials.