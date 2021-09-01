Can Fire Island Be Saved From Climate Change — And Should We Even Try?

New York’s Fire Island has a storied history as a summer haven for the LGBTQ community. But today, its future is at risk as accelerating sea level rise driven by climate change is forecast to put much of the community underwater within decades. As more communities across the U.S. are threatened by flooding and wildfires, the country faces a question: Should we be trying to save areas that are at such high risk from climate change — or is it time to leave? NBCLX storyteller Chase Cain takes a closer look in the latest installment of 20LX.