As Wildfire Season Gets Longer, Residents of At-Risk Areas Face a Hard Choice

The devastation of towns like Grizzly Park, California, by wildfire is become a more common occurrence. A new report by Climate Central shows that the number of “fire weather days” each year — days that are hot, dry and windy — have soared over the past 5 decades. NBCLX Chase Cain reports from California’s Caldor fire.