WWE's Charlotte Flair Opens Up About Her Brother's Battle With Addiction

Many assume that Charlotte Flair joined the WWE because she wanted to follow in her father Ric Flair’s footsteps. But Flair says she joined professional wrestling in an effort to support her brother. In an emotional interview with LX News host Tabitha Lipkin, Flair opens up about her brother’s death and offers words of support for others who have a loved one struggling with addiction: “You’re not the only one.”