Will Spotify Ever Back Away From Joe Rogan?

What would it take for Spotify to distance itself from Joe Rogan and his podcast The Joe Rogan Experience? Though artists Neil Young and Joni Mitchell have pulled their music from the platform, the streaming service is not likely to nix its $100 million deal with Rogan, says Business Insider reporter Natalie Jarvey. She says platforms have weathered other controversies about their content and are grappling with standing by creators or bending to the frustrations of irate subscribers.