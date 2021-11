Where MLB Bats Are Born: Talking to a Man Who Picks Louisville Sluggers From Logs

In northern Pennsylvania, Louisville Sluggers begin their journey to the MLB as billets of wood picked carefully from only the straightest, strongest tree trunks. NBCLX contributor Greg Bledsoe brings his Family Geography Project to Pennsylvania, where he introduces us to a man who can look at a log and tell you if it has the stuff to become a major league bat.