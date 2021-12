Violinist Damien Escobar Says This Tour Could Be His Last

Violinist Damien Escobar, formerly of the duo Nuttin’ but Stringz, uniquely incorporates R&B, jazz and hip hop influences into classical music. He recently got a gig performing for President Barack Obama at his 60th birthday party. “But I really just like performing for regular people [too],” Escobar said. Now, the touring musician reveals he’s going to retire in the next two years to focus on his family.