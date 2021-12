TikTok's ‘Derm Doctor' Explains Why You Should Avoid Tanning Beds

Dermatologist Dr. Muneeb Shah is known as the “Derm Doctor” on TikTok, where he shares tips to safely care for your skin and prevent cancers. After getting skin cancer himself, Shah urges others to avoid tanning beds. “I went to the tanning bed hundreds of times,” says Shah.” Now that I know what I know today, I obviously wouldn’t do that.”